Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Arsenal match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Arsenal.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Arsenal game.

“With draws no good for Arsenal, this has the feel of an incident-packed encounter involving two teams with history and a developing needle.

“The 0-0 draw earlier in the campaign saw the two managers have words on the touchline in a game that produced nine yellow cards, following on from the 2-0 win for Newcastle last season where Arsenal’s top four charge floundered in spectacular fashion.

“Mikel Arteta’s boys need to play with bravery and risk to try and become just the third team to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park in the last 24 Premier League fixtures in order to keep tabs on Manchester City.

“Eddie’s Howe men, who are averaging 2.9 goals per game over the last nine fixtures, will therefore get plenty of moments to expose an Arsenal defence that remains on the decline having conceded 14 goals in their seven matches.

“Teams are finding it easier to create quality chances against the Gunners, who have only kept six clean sheets in their last 24 fixtures across all competitions.

“Goals may flow regularly at either end, so the 4/5 on both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals does make appeal in a game where Arsenal’s title challenge looks likely to officially end.

“Prediction – Newcastle 3 Arsenal 2”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Liverpool (twice) are the only Premier League club to win at St James’ Park since before Christmas 2021!

Newcastle United (61) and Arsenal (81) have scored 142 goals between them this season and in the last nine for each, it is NUFC 26 goals and AFC 25 goals, so no wonder the Sky Sports man is predicting a five goal Newcastle 3 Arsenal 2 final score. On top of that, Newcastle have one clean sheet in these last nine games and have conceded 10 goals, whilst for Arsenal it is one clean sheet and conceding 16 goals in their last nine.

Newcastle United have failed to score in only three home games this season, the defeat to Liverpool and goalless draws against Palace and Leeds.

Arsenal very impressive in this respect, they have failed to score in only two of their 34 Premier League matches home and away. Their 1-0 defeat at Everton and the only other ones to prevent them scoring…Eddie Howe’s Mags at The Emirates in January.

The difference this time, if Nick Pope and his defence did indeed lock Arsenal out once again, then surely Newcastle United would take all three points this afternoon, when you take into consideration the recent NUFC goalscoring and the Arsenal goal conceding with key defenders missing.

The last three matches have seen Newcastle have 22 shots against Southampton, 15 at Everton and 25 against Tottenham. Those 62 shots producing 13 goals.

Hopefully the NUFC players once again having their shooting boots on. Actually, in all three of those games, Newcastle United could and should have scored more than they did.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

If NUFC play like they have generally done when winning eight of their last nine matches, then I think it will become nine in ten. Arsenal though are a very good team and so Newcastle United need to get on top here from the first whistle, give themselves the platform to get the three points.

