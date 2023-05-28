Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Chelsea match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Chelsea.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Chelsea v Newcastle game.

“Positivity has been thin on the ground in what has been a miserable season for Chelsea but the performances of Lewis Hall – a product of the youth academy – shows that there is a wealth of talent to work with. His explosive runs down the left flank and quality delivery has shone through in the last three fixtures, which bodes well for next season where he’ll surely provide competition for Ben Chilwell.

“In what should be an end-to-end, free flowing encounter, Hall is worth a look across his attacking output. He has created five chances in his last three games to a backdrop of 0.75 worth of expected assists – that showcases the level of chance he’s been providing. One will surely drop soon, so the 4/1 with Sky Bet stands out as a value wager.

“Score Prediction – Chelsea 2 Newcastle 3”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

As Lewis Jones says, an end to end game in prospect, as one thing for sure, Chelsea in front of their own fans, won’t play so negatively as Leicester did on Monday.

However, if Newcastle can get the opening goal, I think pretty safe to say that the natives will be revolting for sure, piling yet more pressure on their team.

The Sky Sports expert goes for a 3-2 Newcastle win and before that 0-0 draw against Leicester, the previous six games had included a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal but 19 NUFC goals in the other five matches.

Chelsea have won only one of their last eleven PL games, losing seven of them.

To put that into perspective, Eddie Howe’s side have lost only five of their last 39 PL matches, winning nine of the last 13.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea did score today BUT I would be very surprised if Newcastle United didn’t get at least a couple of goals themselves.

