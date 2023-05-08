Opinion

Sitting at the Arsenal match it was obvious these weren’t Newcastle United fans

I read with interest the article by Andy Gray on Sunday, where he explained the increasing difficulties Newcastle United fans, who are members, are having when it comes to getting hold of match by match tickets.

Andy mentioning that one of the major reasons for the significant decrease in the number of tickets available to members, is seemingly the vast number now sold to groups on the continent.

I can say I have seen exactly the same this weekend.

I am a member along with my wife and son and have been to every game at St James’ Park this season until recently.

We were under 5,000 in the queue for the Brighton and Leicester games coming up and yet when we got through to the club’s ticketing website there were no tickets left. How can that be?

I was at the Arsenal game on Sunday and the amount of foreign groups of lads who had clearly came across for a weekend trip was clearly visible.

I used to sit in L2B in the Leazes End but that’s impossible now. So I can only get a seat near the back of Level 7 now.

This weekend it was full of people who clearly were not regular Newcastle United fans. They did not clap, sing or chant and I would suggest this is not good for the team going forward.

Great to see success at St James’ Park again but a shame that even members can’t get tickets now.

Please review your policy NUFC.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

