Opinion

Singing the national anthem at St James’ Park, calls for Manchester United and Manchester City to alter badges

A while back, I wrote an article that referenced the Manchester United and Manchester City clubs badges and their links to slavery.

I opened the article with the description of the toppling of the slaver Edward Colston’s statue. It ended with me stating that the fitting place for his statue was a museum. A place of education.

There were comments from people who understood the points I was making and there were some good debates.

A week later the coronation weekend happened and the Premier League thought it would be a good idea for the National Anthem to be played before all the games.

At St James’ Park, viewed from television, it appeared, through selective editing probably, that the fans were singing the anthem, though this did not come across on the speakers of the pub television. I was obviously not there but would have loved to have been, to know how it went down live.

I personally would never boo a national anthem of any country, though many England supporters do this on a regular basis. Please correct me if I am wrong.

Prior to our game against Arsenal, the lovely likable Scousers had booed the English national anthem and made their own players look really uncomfortable.

I have been going to St. James’ Park since the early seventies and do not recall ever hearing the national anthem being played never mind sung.

The booing of the National Anthem at Anfield prompted an article on The Mag and some political debate in the comments section. I would never boo, and likewise, I would never sing an anthem asking for God to save a person who, being by chance of birth and fate, is unfathomably wealthy, through inherited immoral gains and theft, profits of slavery, and from the subjugation of foreign states and peoples, as well as the repression of the British working class over centuries. He presides over a country, divided by poverty and forced through desperation to use foodbanks.

At every Newcastle United home game there are collections for the foodbank at the back of the Gallowgate on Strawberry Place, and when I am there, I always make the effort to contribute. Jamie Reuben in true nineteenth century philanthropical spirit, doubles whatever is given. Good man.

But the question is really? Should Newcastle United supporters be asked to contribute at home games to the foodbank, for what should be the responsibility of the welfare state? So, people comment on The Mag that there is no room for politics, and yet we have Jamie Rueben a Tory supporter I believe, making contributions to the Foodbank. Politics eh?

Lester Holloway, the editor of the Voice, a lifelong Manchester City supporter has come out and publicly asked for the sailing ship to be removed from their badge stating “the presence of that ship on badges worn by Manchester City and Manchester United remains an embarrassment: they must be removed. We wouldn’t accept Aston Villa having an image of a child in a chimney as its emblem.”

I have been reading what Manchester United and Manchester City supporters have debated online, whether the ship should be kept or removed from their club’s badges. In the debate I hear and see both sides, and well put they are to.

Personally, I do not care what the supporters in Manchester want to do about their history or badges, as long as people understand, learn and respect what they have.

