Should Eddie Howe have started with both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak?

Most of what I’ve read in the aftermath of yesterday’s Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 defeat has been upbeat and optimistic.

Very much a case of fine margins, whilst at the same time, an acceptance that we came up against a very good opponent.

Who unlike last season when they buckled against a team that was just about confirming the preservation of their Premier League status, stood resolute and forced the victory.

The Arsenal team we saw yesterday was light years from the one we dismantled a year ago. That’s what happens when you stick with your manager and make some shrewd summer acquisitions.

How easy would it have been to jettison Mikel Arteta in light of failing to make the Champions League?

Of all their summer singings, Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba have been the pick of the bunch. One of them didn’t play against us, whilst the other caused Botman and Schar problems all afternoon.

To us then.

Most of the opinion suggests not. Easy with hindsight, considering there has been a clamour for him to do just that.

Did Nick Pope have a stinker?

Of course he didn’t.

Unsighted for the first and beaten by his own central defender for the second. In between he made three outstanding saves. Mind you, so did Ramsdale. Fine margins.

As for Bruno Guimaraes. Yes, he should be taken onto the Town Moor and put in the stocks for how he played yesterday. Give me strength!

Chris Kavanagh. That’s different.

He should be hanging (his head in shame) at Gallowgate this morning, for his part in yesterday’s proceedings.

Curiously, given the views expressed on Saturday on The Mag comments section, the national anthem hasn’t been mentioned in all I’ve read last night and today.

It has no place at SJP before an EPL match in my view, and although it didn’t particularly affect the atmosphere at KO as I had feared, please let Charlie bhoy live another 50 years so we don’t hear it again anytime soon.

We’re off to West Yorkshire on Saturday and I expect us to take all three points. It won’t be easy but we should manage it.

Also, it will be nice to have dispatched Fat Sam’s charges before the rest of the fixtures kick-off.

Just imagine, come 1430 this Saturday, we could be six points clear of Liverpool with three games to play. I’ll take that.

