Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF takeover, club badges, colonialism and the media abuse of Newcastle United fans

In June 2020, the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston was toppled and unceremoniously dumped into the water of Bristol harbour to much jubilation.

Watching on TV to the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter protests, I thought, this is some moment. It was about a year prior to this time that myself and a few colleagues, began work on what is referred to now in educational circles, as Decolonising the Curriculum.

My good friend Jack Brown (local lad and Charlton fan) was fresh back from giving a talk at Oxford University under the watchful eyes of the committed colonialist Cecil Rhodes, well under the gaze of his contentious and infamous statue (prior to being removed that is). His talk about racism and empire inspired, and convinced us to look at what was being taught in our respective specialist areas in relation to race and culture.

So being a student of Art and Design; Music, Fashion, Football and Culture have been integral to my life. I have always had an interest in the imagery associated with football from a design perspective, from stadium architecture, strip design (this year’s Southampton away kit is awful by the way), club badges, even the design of stickers (something very punk rock about them) created by football ultras and of course the magnificent Wor Flags displays.

I have a 1950s Newcastle United retro shirt with collar, buttons, we know the one, with the original 50s badge which was based on the Newcastle city coat of arms.

In the seventies the coat of arms was dropped and a circular badge was created incorporating a magpie and castle. The Bukta shirt made with scratchy material?

Fashion and textiles technology moves on and designers produced the iconic 80s NUFC badge with block letters forming a circle. The one worn on the pitch by Keegan, Waddle and Beardsley and emblazoned on the shiny silver / grey away kit.

I was curious about the current Newcastle United club badge created in the 90s, which appears to be just a variation of the city coat of arms, just like the one from seventy years ago. The seahorses a nod to maritime history and our proximity to the coast, the castle obvious, the black and white shield also and the motto of defence against invaders. Please enlighten me if anyone knows of anything untoward regarding our badge or any other aspect of our club for that matter. The lion and flag?

So, I was intrigued to find out that there is a campaign of sorts for both Manchester clubs to redesign their club badges.

The reason being that both badges have a sailing ship on them as a key feature. I clocked this many blue moons ago but thought this simply to be a reference to the Manchester ship canal and that was that. Well, it appears that the ships are representative of the wealth created in Manchester by trade across the North Atlantic from the slave plantations of the Southern United States through the Liverpool Docks and so on to the mills of Manchester, creating vast wealth for a few elite industrialists. Remove the ships as they represent oppression of enslaved people that financed the wealth of those cities is the call.

Well, I have mixed views on this one.

If the Newcastle United badge referenced anything to do with slavery and the exploitation of any people for financial gain, I would not be happy. The poverty-stricken British workers in these cities were exploited, working in appalling conditions.

Soon there will be a new football stadium in Liverpool. The stadium is being built on Bramley-Moore dock. The city whose leaders supported the Confederacy in the American civil War. Weapons were supplied to the Unionist side and manufactured on Tyneside by Armstrong. The political / moral conundrum of some 170 years ago.

The Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of Newcastle United whilst there is civil war in Africa, Yemen and the Middle East, and British armaments are sold to repressive regimes across the globe (with the backing of the British government).

Arguments and accusations are thrown our way and I find it tiresome that people (the media) lacking in contextual knowledge, should think it is acceptable to abuse working class Newcastle United fans.

There was a great article in the Athletic in October 2022 which detailed how John Bramley-Moore was a slave owner who profited from the trade, long after it was outlawed. He was, not surprisingly, a politician and Lord Mayor of Liverpool. He was, without doubt complicit in the violence through his firm’s role in supplying and financing the slave trade to Brazil. Moral and political agendas blur and football, being a reflection of society, is not exempt.

Would I want Newcastle United to have a new stadium built on a space named after an individual directly linked with oppression and slavery, or could I even accept the Newcastle club badge being associated with colonialism? The answer is definitely no.

However, as my friend Jack Brown points out, eradicating present day images associated with violence against oppressed peoples does not eradicate what happened in the past.

Those statues, images and names need to be discussed so we can learn from the past. The elation of the toppling of the Colston statue gave way to the realisation that the statue needed to be preserved and was duly recovered from the water. The statue daubed with spray paint lies on its back in a Bristol Museum where it belongs, not standing over the port that sent millions into a violent life of servitude.

By making people aware of our colonialist past, the debasement of peoples of colour as well as the abuse and oppression of the British proletariat, is the way that we will unpick and eventually destroy institutional racism.

