Sam Allardyce with stunning answer when asked ‘daft’ question about Newcastle United

Sam Allardyce talking ahead of facing Newcastle United.

The temporary Leeds United manager up against his old club.

The 12.30pm kick off on Saturday is the third last game of the season for Sam Allardyce, having lost his opening match at Man City.

After Newcastle, Sam Allardyce then plays against another of his former sides when travelling to West Ham, then finally Spurs at Elland Road on the final day of the season.

As you can see from the Premier League table ahead of the weekend fixtures, Leeds deep in trouble:

The first question at the Sam Allardyce press conference on Thursday afternoon was about… (supposed) Newcastle United timewasting.

Journalist:

“From other Premier League managers, what has been described as timewasting tactics by Newcastle United…?”

Sam Allardyce

“Who doesn’t do it?”

Journalist:

“Well, errr…”

Sam Allardyce

“Who complained?”

Journalist:

“Well, there has been Jurgen Klopp…”

Sam Allardyce

“Well he time wastes.”

Journalist:

“Erik ten Hag…”

Sam Allardyce

“He timewastes.”

Journalist:

“Correct, yes…”

Sam Allardyce

“They all timewaste when it gets to the last five minutes and they are winning 2-1.

“Don’t be daft.

“That is rubbish that is.”

Journalist:

“Is that an observation you have picked up on and how do you try and keep up that intensity?”

Sam Allardyce

“Well, we have all been talking more about ball in play, more than we have been talking about timewasting.

“Whether the time the ball is in play can be improved?

“But the game is quick and ferocious enough as it is.

“Play fatigue, player injuries, player resources are strained more than ever before, so if you speed the game up even more, and you increase the amount of time they are on the pitch even more, more running. Then you are going to get more injuries, more crippling injuries than you have got [already], because it has never been as quick as it is now.

“With it being so quick, recovery time is of the essence and because there is so many games, there is no recovery time, because there is no recovery time you get more injuries.

“Then you ultimately end up getting more chronic injuries, which may limit a player’s career to a lot shorter than it should be.”

Like the rest of you, I have little (zero!) time for Sam Allardyce but this was a quality stunning answer when asked this ‘daft’ question about Newcastle United.

It has been absolutely embarrassing how the media / journalists have carried on this ludicrous campaign against Newcastle United, willingly having their strings pulled by Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag.

