Opinion

Sam Allardyce – Proving you can fool some of the people all of the time

The sight of Sam Allardyce on Wednesday, was enough to turn anybody’s stomach.

The media fawning over him, as though this was the return to management of some true great.

Sam Allardyce sitting there like a big fat toad, a big toad that is being fed his very favourite diet of ants, beetles, bugs and woodlice.

In Allardyce’s case, the perfect ‘diet’ is when he gets this kind of quite ridiculous adulation.

In his first big interview after taking over at Leeds United for these remaining four matches of the season, Sam Allardyce declaring ‘Far too many people think I am old and antiquated, which is so far from the truth. I might be 68 and look old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It’s all there with me.’

How they lapped it up and of course this is what it is all about.

The media an absolute disgrace, heralding the arrival of Sam Allardyce as some great manager making his return, simply because he butters them up and makes their jobs so easy with these pre-prepared quotes, Fat Sham absolutely knows what he is doing…and so do the media. However, instead of doing their job of properly analysing this laughable move by Leeds United, the journalists guilt of total dereliction of duty.

You know for a fact that the media would absolutely love it if the Premier League was filled with 20 of the likes of Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce, John Carver, Joe Kinnear and others feeding them embarrassing quotes…

Rather than talented exciting managers such as Eddie Howe, Unai Emery, Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi, who don’t come up week after week with the hilarious nonsense quotes that writes their headlines and stories for them.

It’s ‘funny’ how the Sam Allardyce press conference and other interviews he has done since appointed by Leeds, haven’t seen the following raised…

Why has no Premier League club had any interest in employing him in recent years?

Only four wins in twenty three Premier League games as he relegated West Brom long before the season ended in his most recent job, 13 (THIRTEEN) points off safety by the end.

Or how about asking Sam Allardyce about his shameful behaviour when getting the England job, forced to leave after only one game after an undercover team exposed his shocking actions. He should have never been allowed to work in football again after that.

Funny also how the media are never keen on quoting or taking seriously those fans of clubs Allardyce has managed in the past decade and a half or so. Instead, journalists would rather ridicule these supporters for their negative views on ‘good old’ Sam Allardyce.

It says it all that these past 15 years or so and the clubs Fat Sham has (mis-managed), it is probably only the Mackems who rate him!

His second last most recent post, before this Leeds farce, was a desperate time at Goodison Park that Everton fans absolutely hated, the scouse mackems finding out first hand exactly why Newcastle supporters despised Sam Allardyce.

Yes, Fat Sam ‘saved’ Everton (who were never going down) in the 2017/18 season BUT under Allardyce, Everton were ranked 20th for total shots, 19th for total shots on target, 16th for passing accuracy and 17th for shots faced in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce was yet another who has played a part in the desperate mess Everton now find themselves in. He was let go by Everton in May 2018 and the horrific £183m spent on players that season, sums up why the scousers are now such a shambles. In January 2018, Sam Allardyce was allowed to spend around £45m on Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun. Walcott and Tosun ended up as free transfers, typifying the shocking way the scouse mackems have operated.

A disastrous half a season at Newcastle United had seen Mike Ashley allow, especially by his standards, a major financial outlay. Serious cash committed on transfer fees and especially wages, as the likes of Viduka, Geremi, Rozehnal, Cacapa, Beye, Smith, Enrique and Barton arrived. The damage done by that brief time he was at St James’ Park laid the foundations for the following season’s relegation.

Look at Eddie Howe when getting Newcastle United job, he wasn’t heralded by the usual suspects as a great choice. The journalists and pundits were still insisting Brucey was doing a great job and had been so badly treated by the new Newcastle owners and / or claiming Sam Allardyce or similar would have been the obvious only chance of escaping relegation.

The praise for Eddie Howe was belated and begrudging to say the least.

Imagine if Sam Allardyce or Steve Bruce had done what Howe has done this past year and a half???

Bruce leaving chaos behind and a squad of players who weren’t even properly fit, yet Eddie Howe with a vast majority of the players Bruce had, has produced the third best Premier League form both in the entire second half of last season AND the entirety of this current season so far.

Honestly, Sam Allardyce landing this job with four games to go is nauseating, especially if you are a Leeds fan.

They aren’t even in the relegation zone when he has taken the job with only three weeks of the season remaining and yet if he flukes Leeds staying up by even the smallest of margins, the media will be all over him.

It has been claimed Sam Allardyce could earn as much as £3m for these next six hours of football, if the Elland Road club dodge relegation. This could even happen without Fat Sham even picking up a point!

That would be the ultimate wouldn’t it, journalists and pundits fawning all over Sam Allardyce for ‘keeping Leeds up’ despite losing all four matches.

I absolutely hope that Man City hammer them today and then of course, especially Newcastle United do the same, before West Ham and Tottenham finish off the Yorkshire club in the final couple of their games.

As a preference, I would have chosen Leeds to stay up over others, particularly the Scouse Mackems, but not now Sam Allardyce has rolled into town.

