Opinion

Sam Allardyce – Failure has never been better rewarded

I was probably as surprised as the next man, when I learned that Sam Allardyce was returning to the Premier League with Leeds United until the end of the season.

The Elland Road side currently find themselves in the bottom three and staring relegation in the face, only a few short years since regaining their Premier League status after a sixteen year hiatus.

I don’t think Sam Allardyce will pull off a miracle and keep Leeds up, although I do think he will make things as difficult as he can for Newcastle United when we visit Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

I don’t like the man.

I think he is sarcastic, greedy and I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him (which wouldn’t be far!).

I would also prefer one of his other former clubs, Everton, to go down instead of Leeds United.

When Sam Allardyce replaced Glenn Roeder as Newcastle boss at the end of the 2006/07 season, he was appointed by Freddie Shepherd.

A few weeks later and Mike Ashley had bought our club but Big Sam was still given decent money to spend.

His dabbling in that summer window was erratic with the likes of Geremi, Rozehnal, Smith, Cacapa, Beye, Geremi and Viduka arriving on big money.

When the 2007/08 season got under way, it quickly became evident that football played the Allardyce way would never be accepted by the Gallowgate faithful.

When the crowd eventually turned on him, Sam Allardyce was relieved of his duties shortly into the New Year.

He received a hefty pay-off for his miserable efforts and later would take any opportunity to goad his former employers and Toon fans about how he had spent this money.

Sam Allardyce is a man with a huge ego and in his own mind he has always thought of himself as an elite football coach.

He has actually carved out a reputation as a trouble shooter, with a knack of saving some Premier League clubs from relegation.

He did the trick for Sunderland at our expense in 2016 and instead of leaving the annual ‘mackem party for avoiding the drop’ to the players and their fans, Allardyce revelled in being centre stage at the Stadium of Light.

Unbelievably, England then came calling, and Sam Allardyce would go on to make a complete fool of himself.

He managed the side for one game and with rumours abounding for years, he got set-up and totally took the bait, then left in disgrace.

This should have been the last we saw of this pig-headed man, but just like that other old rogue Harry Redknapp, ‘Big Sham’ still has a lot of friends in the media and also footballing circles.

We Geordies owe Sam Allardyce and on Saturday will get the opportunity to finally get one over on him once and for all.

Even though we used to have a massive rivalry with Leeds fans on the terraces in the 1970s and 80s, I feel a little bit sorry for them and their club.

They were riding on the crest of a wave not so long ago and enjoying the thrill a minute footballing philosophy of Marcelo Bielsa.

Now they have been lumbered with this shambolic old dinosaur and I’m afraid there inevitably will only be one outcome.

For this is the man who is the founder member of the ‘Managerial Merry-go-round’, where ultimate failure has never been better rewarded.

