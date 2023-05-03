News

Sam Allardyce confirmed as new manager – Leeds United official announcement

Sam Allardyce has been appointed by Leeds United.

Javi Gracia sacked on Wednesday morning and the Elland Road club now on their third manager of the season.

Sam Allardyce faces a tough away match on Saturday at Man City, then faces old club Newcastle United the following Saturday (13 May) in his first home game.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks as Sam Allardyce takes his latest job:

Leeds United announce Sam Allardyce – 3 May 2023:

‘Whites confirm new head coach.

Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge.

Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety.

His first experience of the top-flight came with Bolton Wanderers, who he would guide into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

Following this, he went on to manage Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, earning promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the Hammers.

Over the past decade he has successfully helped Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton avoid relegation from the Premier League during short-term stints.

Allardyce will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

His first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League away trip at Manchester City.’