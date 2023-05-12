News

Sam Allardyce believes he has identified these Newcastle United strengths and weaknesses

Sam Allardyce has been looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Elland Road.

His first at home as Leeds manager, in what is expected to be a very short four match stay in total.

Sam Allardyce saw his side lose at Man City last weekend, now with three games remaining it is Newcastle United up next.

Currently sitting second bottom of the table, defeat would put them on the very brink of dropping into the Championship.

However, if Leeds could could get what would be only their fourth win in the last 23 PL matches, Sam Allardyce could take them as high as sixteenth after this weekend, if other results also went their way.

Ahead of Saturday, Sam Allardyce believes he has identified the big strengths and weaknesses of this Newcastle United side:

“They [Newcastle United] have got some talented players in the front three and have more to come on.

“They have a big goalscorer in Callum Wilson, which we have to manage.

“At the other end, you can get in behind and you can get down the side of Newcastle United, if you can break through midfield.

“So it depends on our quality.

“Then when we get to the final third and what we decide to do with that final ball.

“If we don’t get the ball right, we won’t create as many chances as we would like, to put Newcastle under pressure.

“I would like us to score the first goal if possible.

“That’s very important for us on Saturday.

“Getting the first goal would be a big lift.

“I loved playing here [at Elland Road]as the away team, I loved the atmosphere.

“I came as a manager and it was the same.

“The historical nature of the club and yes, it might be an old stadium, but it’s Elland Road and what it stands for.

“It’s a great football club.”

