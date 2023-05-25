News

Rival Premier League club compulsory women’s games included in season ticket – Newcastle United to follow?

An interesting one from Bournemouth.

The Premier League club announced on Wednesday the details of season tickets for next season.

As well as a rise in price, there was another significant move.

Bournemouth saying that if you want a 2023/24 season ticket, you will be also paying extra for it to include women’s football matches.

This is compulsory.

So if you buy a Bournemouth season ticket you will be paying to watch their women’s team twice as well, whether you have any interest or not.

I have never heard of this happening before and I wonder whether Newcastle United will follow suit?

Bournemouth have only added another £14 onto their season ticket prices for the women’s match element but no doubt some people won’t be happy.

I know other Premier League clubs have previously made it a condition that buying a season ticket means that at times their fans are also committed to buying extra tickets for certain cup competitions. Man Utd were the worst at one point but I know they scaled it back at least to some extent, from a situation that as well as paying for all the Premier League matches, you were also committed to ALL European and domestic cup games as well, paying the extra when those games came around. As I say though, they at last finally bowed to pressure and League Cup matches were dropped as a condition.

The Newcastle United women’s matches that have been played at St James’ Park have all had astonishing 20k attendances each time.

So would you be happy as a season ticket holder if they added a couple (or more…) women’s matches and you had to play extra for the privilege as a condition of buying your season ticket?

Bournemouth official announcement – 24 May 2023:

‘AFC Bournemouth season ticket renewal information for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign is now available.

As the club continues making improvements to the matchday experience, and to assist in covering growing matchday costs, season ticket holder prices will increase by a blended average of 9.7%. Season ticket prices were last increased eight years ago for the 2015/16 season. Approximately 75% of fans will see an increase of only 8%.

Season tickets will be available to purchase online only. The season ticket renewal window will open at 10am on Tuesday 30th May and close at 5pm on Thursday 22nd June. A full table of season ticket prices can be found below.

Additionally, season ticket holders will have two AFC Bournemouth Women’s matches added to their season ticket package. These games will be played at Vitality Stadium. Season ticket holders will receive each of these games at a rate of £7 per game for adults and £5 per game for all other supporter types. These amounts are in addition to the pricing noted above for the 19 Premier League matches and will be added to their season ticket payment(s). Information on game dates and seating for women’s team matches will be determined at a later date.’

