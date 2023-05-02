Richard Keys – I admit I was wrong about Eddie Howe
Richard Keys will never be one of my favourite people.
However, credit where it is due.
A few times recently I have reluctantly conceded that I am agreeing with Richard Keys on various things. By the way, this is him deviating from a lot of his usual nonsense, not me taking a severe blow to the head!
This time I am in complete agreement.
Richard Keys actually honest enough to be admitting just how badly wrong he got it on Eddie Howe…
Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 1 May 2023:
“I don’t dislike Klopp. And I have nothing but admiration for Liverpool as a club. I’ve said that often enough, but recent events at Anfield need addressing. Andy Robertson was caught up in a similar storm v City. His allegations were proven to be unfounded – thank goodness. They could easily have cost a decent guy (Constantine Hatzidakis) his job. And let’s not forget two FA charges for failing to control players. Arsenal and Man City have paid hefty fines for similar offences – hold on – there’s a theme here.
“It’s got to stop – and the coaches have got to do better. As I’ve said – I hope the FA throw the book at Klopp – not for what he said, but for how he behaved. And touchline bans don’t work – stadium bans do.
“Brilliant again Newcastle.
“Eddie Howe won’t win MOY – but he should.
“The job he’s done is nothing short of incredible.
“I wasn’t sure about his appointment – but he’s proved me wrong – and I’m delighted to admit it.
“And I’m really pleased Bournemouth are safe I like Gary O’Neil. He’s another one who’s quietly got on with his job and deserves his success. It’s a different success to Howe’s, but it’s every bit as important.”
I also absolutely agree with his Jurgen Klopp comments, Richard Keys totally correct in that the Liverpool manager is now out of control and needs to be brought down a peg or two.
I am sure that Eddie Howe is in total agreement as well with Richard Keys on Gary O’Neil.
He has done a superb job at Howe’s old club, Bournemouth have won four of their last five games and sit in thirteenth, all but mathematically safe from relegation.
