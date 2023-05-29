Opinion

Report reviews – How many of the 23 BBC Sport pundits predicted top four for Newcastle United

How good are the BBC Sport pundits when it comes down to predicting what is going to happen.

Before the 2022/23 season kicked off, 23 of them were asked to use their expertise to select who would finish top four in the Premier League.

How do you think the BBC Sport experts got on?

Well, 23 BBC Sport pundits and four selections each, making it a grand total of 92 choices overall.

This is who they went for:

23 Man City

23 Liverpool

22 Tottenham

13 Chelsea

8 Arsenal

3 Man Utd

Yes, not a single BBC Sport pundit included the team that had the third best form across the entire second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The lack of imagination is particularly laughable when you consider that all 23 went for both Man City and Liverpool, whilst 22 of them also went for Tottenham!

The 23 BBC Sport pundits and their 2022/23 Premier League top four predictions:

Interesting to see just what happens when the BBC Sport pundits come to forecast next season.

How well will Newcastle United be represented, if at all?

