Rangers v Newcastle tickets – Massive away allocation and sale date now announced

Rangers v Newcastle tickets are going on sale.

Wednesday morning seeing the club reveal details, with Thursday morning seeing them first available to season ticket holders with 50+ loyalty points.

The good news is that 8,000 Rangers v Newcastle tickets have been allocated to the away supporters.

Newcastle United official announcement – 24 May 2023:

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s pre-season friendly at Rangers will go on sale on Thursday morning.

The Magpies will make the journey to Ibrox on Tuesday, 18th July (kick-off 7:45pm BST) to take part in a testimonial match in honour of Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, before heading to the USA to compete in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

Newcastle have been allocated 8,000 tickets for what will be a first meeting with Rangers since the two teams drew 1-1 in Glasgow in a friendly almost ten years ago, in August 2013.

When the fixture was announced in March, Eddie Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

“Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.”

Sales open at 10am on Thursday, 25th May, initially to season ticket holders with 50 and above away points.

Prices are:

Adults: £25

Seniors (65 and over): £20

16 and 17-year-olds: £20

Juniors (under-16): £10

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

Delivery will be in the form of paper tickets. To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’