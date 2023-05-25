Opinion

Rangers fans with plenty to say after finding out Newcastle United fans allocated 8,000 tickets

Rangers fans have been reacting to the news that Newcastle United have been allocated 8,000 tickets for the pre-season friendly.

Which will take place at Ibrox on Tuesday 18 July with a 7.45pm kick-off.

This is a testimonial match in honour of the Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Interesting to see what Rangers fans have had to say after finding out that Newcastle United fans will be descending en masse to Ibrox – comments via the Follow Follow forum:

‘I have always found the Geordies to be a really decent bunch, been to a few of their games and drank in the pubs with them.

The NU team are on a high and will be a great level for us to try ourselves against pre CL games.

Glad they are doing well and have chased the fat parasite Ashley out their club.’

‘The Geordies always bring a good support with them

cant wait for the game.’

‘The one at Newcastle was my favourite ever pre season friendly.’

‘Fantastic news. This will almost certainly be a full house and outside of old firm and European games will be our best atmosphere of the season. Can’t wait.’

‘Need to get the stand reinforced for 8000 50 stone guys with their tops off.’

‘Should be some atmosphere for a friendly. I don’t normally bother with them but this should be a decent night with excitement towards the new season for both sets of fans.

Great to see Newcastle back where they should be. They’ve always had a cracking support even through the tough times with that pr.ck Ashley involved.’

‘Great news. Happy to give up my seat for the Geordies.’

‘Was at the Ally McCoist testimonial when we played Newcastle and lost 1-2. Was a cracking atmosphere that night.’

‘No issue with this. We’d never fill it, Tuesday night and £25.

Will be good to have a proper away support at Ibrox, great to see big English clubs turning up.’

‘That’s a great allocation for them. Rangers showing them respect for the size of their fans base.

I’m sure everyone will have a great day out on both sides.’

‘They do have a pretty good support, seems a good choice/opposition for a friendly.

We will hammer them right enough.’

‘£25 a ticket? F…ing hell!’

‘Their brilliant fans and our fans together, will be great atmosphere.’

‘Awaits Celtic outrage at Newcastle being given 8k while they are locked out of the Broomloan….’

‘Nice people are welcome at our stadium.’

‘Looking forward to it. I’ve got a lot of respect for Newcastle and their supporters. The pre season tournament down there in 2004 was a fantastic weekend, we were treated well everywhere we went in the Toon.’

‘£25 a ticket. 8000 tickets for a friendly and still only available now to Newcastle United season ticket holders with a high number of away points.’

‘Am I the only one that finds this a little weird? It’s a testimonial match for a retiring club legend. Surely we shouldn’t be handing a massive chunk of the tickets over to a group of fans he never played for!?’

‘At least we guarantee a full house and a cracking atmosphere. I like Newcastle and can’t wait to see them at Ibrox . Other option could’ve seen Ibrox half empty.’

‘8,000 tickets is a bit much. Stick them in the corner.’

‘Been to a few Newcastle games and always a good atmosphere,they will love visiting Ibrox again.’

‘When we had the tournament in Newcastle,the Newcastle supporters and the people of the city couldn’t have been more friendly if they tried.

We had a brilliant weekend.’

‘We’re never selling 50,000 tickets though.’

‘We definitely would.’

‘Big mate of mine is a Newcastle season ticket holder and follows home and away. Good lad coming up with a few from his bus. Will they be welcome in the Louden on the day of the game ok?’

‘We have already had Newcastle fans asking if they can bring a bus, up to now we have had a few English fans in, never had a problem

Better get extra grub in.’

