Rafa Benitez gives his verdict on whether Newcastle United or Liverpool will finish top four

Rafa Benitez would no doubt like to see both of his old clubs qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, if Man U did take one of the top four spots, who does he think will join them?

Rafa Benitez quizzed on Liverpool and Newcastle United, who he thinks will finish higher in the Premier League this season and be playing Champions League football later this year.

Rafa Benitez asked by Sky Sports, whether he thinks Newcastle United or Liverpool are more likely to be playing Champions League football next season?

“Everybody knows that to be in the Champions League, means a lot of money coming in.

“Then you can sign better players because they have the extra motivation [to join you and] to play in Europe.

“So, it is massive for both.

“I think that obviously now, Newcastle United has the advantage.

“But you never know.

“Liverpool are doing really well now but I think Newcastle United, they have the belief, they have the intensity, the organisation and the balance, that is necessary to get some points and to stay there [in the top four].

“Can they stay there for a while?

“We will see.

“Obviously this year, two or three teams were not at the level everybody was expecting.

“But now that they [Newcastle United] are there, the finances to stay there, I think they can compete in the future and if so, I will be delighted.”

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Tuesday 16 May 2023:

Then these are the five games for the two former Rafa Benitez clubs.

Newcastle v Brighton

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

A massive game on Thursday night, with Brighton at St James’ Park.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side and then surely all the pressure on Man U and Liverpool.

Man U are away at Bournemouth this Saturday and Liverpool home to Villa, both are 3pm kick-offs and neither selected by any UK broadcaster for live coverage.

No doubt a few TV bosses less than impressed with that decision making.

