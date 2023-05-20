News

Probability model rates chances of Newcastle United winning v Leicester and getting top four success

Newcastle United host Leicester City on Monday and interesting to see what this probability model makes of Eddie Howe and his side’s chances of taking the three points.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this weekend round of games, including Newcastle v Leicester.

Their computer model gives Leicester a 16% chance of a win, it is 19% for a draw and a 65% possibility of a Newcastle United win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the rest of the season.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 94% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

As for the competitors, the system gives the following probabilities of top four:

Man U 79%, Liverpool 27%, Brighton (less than) 1%.

As for relegation….

Regarding the relegation picture, the computer model has the following probabilities for the two clubs to join Southampton for the drop, with likely Leicester (85%) most likely to be also relegated, with then Leeds (64%), Everton (26%) and Forest (25%).

At the very top they now rate Man City greater than a 99% chance of finishing as champions and Arsenal less than a 1% chance of lifting the title.

