News

Probability model rates chances of Newcastle United winning at Chelsea

Newcastle United travel to Chelsea on Sunday and interesting to see what this probability model makes of Eddie Howe and his side’s chances of taking the three points.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this weekend round of games, including Chelsea v Newcastle.

Their computer model gives Chelsea a 35% chance of a win, it is 26% for a draw and a 39% possibility of a Newcastle United win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

Man City have already been crowned champions and Arsenal are runners-up.

Whilst Newcastle United joined them as guaranteed top four finishers on Monday night.

So now we can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of the remaining club to finish top four and get Champions League football:

Man U 97%, Liverpool 3%

The scousers needing to win at Southampton on Sunday AND hope Man U lose at Old Trafford to both Chelsea and Fulham.

As for relegation….

Regarding the relegation picture, the computer model has the following probabilities to be the two clubs to join Southampton for the drop, with most likely Leeds (96%), then Leicester (82%) and Everton (23%).

