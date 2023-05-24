News

Premier League transfer window dates made public – Official announcement

Premier League transfer window details have been revealed.

So only 21 days until the fun kicks off for Newcastle United fans and other Premier League club supporters again…

Premier League official announcement – 24 May 2023:

‘The Premier League has today confirmed the dates for the Summer 2023 and Winter 2024 transfer windows.

The Summer window will open on Wednesday 14 June and will close at 23:00 BST on Friday 1 September.

Meanwhile, the Winter window will open on Monday 1 January 2024 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Thursday 1 February 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.’

