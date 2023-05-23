News

Premier League top four race updated after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Bookies and probability model

The race for the Premier League top four places is almost at its very final conclusion.

Manchester City had already been confirmed champions, Arsenal runners-up.

Monday night was Newcastle United’s turn.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Tuesday 23 May 2023 after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 means Eddie Howe’s side can’t be caught by Liverpool, so just a case of whether NUFC end up third or fourth now.

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to the results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available (Tuesday 23 May) from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Finish Premier League top four:

1/100 Man U

25/1 Liverpool

So it is now a two horse race for the remaining Premier League top four spot.

The three Premier League fixtures that will decide who takes the last Premier League top four spot:

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Bottom line for Liverpool is, Man U need to lose to both Chelsea and Fulham, with the scousers also winning at Southampton.

Little doubt the broadcasters will be praying for a Chelsea win on Thursday night, to keep alive a Man U or Liverpool scenario. Otherwise they only have the two remaining relegation spots to cover on Sunday.

As for the probability model…

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

Their prediction system gives these chances of finishing Premier League top four and getting Champions League football, alongside Newcastle United, Arsenal and Man City:

Man U 97%, Liverpool 3%

So basically very much replicates the bookies odds.

As for relegation….

Regarding the relegation picture, the computer model has the following probabilities for the two clubs to join Southampton for the drop, with Leeds 95%, then Leicester (82%) and Everton (23%).

The last three relegation decider matches are all played 4.30pm on Sunday – Leeds v Tottenham, Leicester v West Ham, Everton v Bournemouth.

