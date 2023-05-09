News

Premier League top four race – Tuesday morning update as punters and bookies react to results

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting.

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of recent games have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now less than three weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results these last six days, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four:

Wednesday 3 May

Liverpool 1 Fulham 0

Thursday 4 May

Brighton 1 Man U 0

Saturday 6 May

Tottenham 1 Palace 0

Wolves 1 Villa 0

Liverpool 1 Brentford 0

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

West Ham 1 Man U 0

Monday 8 May

Brighton 1 Everton 5

The newly updated Premier League table on Tuesday (9 May 2023) shows the following, number of points, goal difference and in brackets the number of matches played:

82 Man City GD +58 (Played 34)

81 Arsenal GD +44 (Played 35)

65 Newcastle United GD +32 (Played 34)

63 Man U GD +8 (Played 34)

62 Liverpool +25 (Played 35)

57 Tottenham +7 (Played 35)

55 Brighton +18 (Played 33)

54 Aston Villa +3 (Played 35)

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available (Tuesday 9 May) from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each back on Wednesday 3 May):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (No offers)

No offers Man City (No offers)

1/8 Newcastle United (1/20)

1/4 Man U (1/16)

7/4 Liverpool (6/1)

50/1 Brighton (20/1)

500/1 Tottenham (500/1)

500/1 Aston Villa (500/1)

In reaction to the latest results, Newcastle United still seen in a powerful position, despite the defeat to Arsenal.

Villa can’t mathematically catch Newcastle and realistically, Tottenham aren’t going to stand a chance of finishing top four either.

A massive result for Brighton against Man U BUT then ruining that with the shock hammering by Everton on Monday night. The Seagulls could potentially bounce back BUT the punters / bookies with 50/1 odds for Premier League top four, reflecting the fact they are so many points adrift AND the fact that of their last five games, four of them are against Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Villa.

Liverpool’s luck has of course continued with more narrow one goal margin wins, now six victories in a row.

Now only 7/4, NUFC’s defeat on Sunday and especially Man U losing two in a row without scoring a goal, giving encouragement of a potential opening, with Man U (1/4) seen as more vulnerable than Newcastle United (1/8).

A win for Eddie Howe’s side at Leeds to make it nine victories in eleven games would go a long way to calm any NUFC nerves.

