Opinion

Premier League top four race – Sunday morning update as punters and bookies react to Liverpool and other results

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of Saturday and the days preceding it have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now only three weeks of the season remaining.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Sunday (7 May 2023):

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each from last Monday after Newcastle’s win over Southampton – since then, Liverpool have win 1-0 against both Fulham and Brentford, plus Brighton won 1-0 against Man U, Spurs won 1-0 against Palace):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (No offers)

No offers Man City (No offers)

1/12 Newcastle United (1/20)

1/5 Man U (1/16)

3/1 Liverpool (6/1)

16/1 Brighton (20/1)

750/1 Tottenham (500/1)

Newcastle United remain massive favourites not just to finish top four. Even though Liverpool have won twice since NUFC last played. The scousers grinding out yet another narrow win yesterday against Brentford. Whilst the Man U defeat to Brighton on Thursday has both left them looking the most vulnerable if anybody outside the top four is going to challenge, plus now making Newcastle favourites to grab third.

With matches running out however for the likes of Brighton and Liverpool, Sunday looks pivotal.

If Newcastle win at home to Arsenal and Man U victorious at West Ham, I think neutrals – bookies and punters alike, would see it as pretty much a done deal. With minimal chance of anybody else challenging for a top four spot.

Needless to say, if the opposite happens, Newcastle United and/or Man U draw or lose, then neutrals will see possibilities opening up.

From my perspective, I think this is where all those earlier games where Newcastle United got draws, including / especially the one at Arsenal, now become so important, as does the goal difference.

If say Newcastle draw against Arsenal today and Man U lost at West Ham, with four games left to play Eddie Howe’s side would be three points ahead of Man U and on goal difference at least 26 goals better off than Erik ten Hag’s team. Whilst if say Newcastle drew and Man U won on Sunday, they would be guaranteed to stay third on goal difference.

As for those outside the top four, even though Liverpool have put this five match winning run together, the fact remains they can only get 71 points maximum, if winning all their three remaining matches. Similarly, Brighton surely can’t win all of their remaining six games (which would give them 73 points) when you look at their tough schedule (see below), even if they won five and drew the other one, 71 points would be their final total.

A win today for Newcastle United and they would be (in my opinion) four points short of for certain getting top four, in reality only three points off it, taking into account goal difference etc.

With Leicester, Leeds, Chelsea and Brighton to come after today’s Arsenal match, this is all very much still in Newcastle United’s hands.

The remaining 18 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes top four:

Newcastle v Arsenal (Sunday 7 May – 4.30pm)

West Ham v Man U (Sunday 7 May – 7pm)

Brighton v Everton (Monday 8 May – 5.30pm)

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday 13 May – 12.30pm)

Man U v Wolves (Saturday 13 May – 3pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday 14 May – 4.30pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

