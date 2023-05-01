Opinion

Premier League top four race – Punters and bookies react to stunning Newcastle United comeback v Southampton

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this weekend round of games have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now less than four weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results this weekend, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four…

They saw Newcastle United, Liverpool, Brighton and Man U win, whilst Tottenham and Aston Villa lost.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Monday (1 May 2023):

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each before these weekend results):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (No offers)

No offers Man City (No offers)

1/20 Newcastle United (1/14)

1/16 Man U (1/10)

6/1 Liverpool (5/1)

20/1 Brighton (18/1)

500/1 Tottenham (28/1)

500/1 Aston Villa (50/1)

In reaction to the latest results, no surprise that Newcastle United are now seen as in such a powerful position. Winning eight of their last nine games with that superb comeback against Southampton.

Man U ground out a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa and along with Newcastle United looking pretty nailed on now.

This was always going to be a massive weekend where the Premier League top four race was concerned, with the clubs in place fourth to seventh playing each other.

As well as fourth placed Man U defeating Villa who were sixth before this weekend, Liverpool who were seventh went 3-0 up very quickly against Spurs who had held fifth spot. Tottenham made it 3-3 very late on at Anfield only for Jota to score a very very late 4-3 winner.

Effectively, these results have ended the Spurs and Villa faint hopes, as the bookies / punters odds reflect.

As for Brighton and Liverpool, despite their respective wins they find their odds getting slightly longer.

Simple fact is that with Newcastle United and Man U also both winning, there is an ever diminishing number of matches remaining, time running out for the pair unless a serious collapse from either of the teams in third and fourth.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

