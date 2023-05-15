News

Premier League top four race – Monday morning update as punters and bookies react to results

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting… interesting.

Whilst Arsenal (won two of last seven) appear to have handed a peerless Man City (11 wins in a row) the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

This weekend’s matches have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now less than two weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results this weekend, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four:

Saturday 13 May

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 1

Man U 2 Wolves 0

Sunday 14 May

Arsenal 0 Brighton 3

The newly updated Premier League table on Monday 15 May 2023:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available (Monday 15 May) from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each back on Tuesday 9 May):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (No offers)

No offers Man City (No offers)

1/7 Man U (1/4)

1/6 Newcastle United (1/8)

9/4 Liverpool (7/4)

33/1 Brighton (50/1)

N/A Tottenham (500/1)

N/A Aston Villa (500/1)

The latest results mean that both Villa and Tottenham have been taken out of the equation, as now they can’t mathematically end up in the Premier League top four.

For Brighton, they also would have been almost mathematically ruled out, if losing at Arsenal, having been hammered at home by Everton in the previous game.

However, that excellent victory at Arsenal means Brighton have thrown themselves a faint lifeline and have seen their odds cut from 50/1, though at 33/1 it shows what a huge challenge they still have on, if they are to pull off a very dramatic late charge into the Premier League top four.

For Newcastle United, if they had closed the game out when coming back to lead 2-1 at Elland Road, then I think it would have been pretty much game over in the eyes of bookies and punters, in terms of top four all but guaranteed.

However, the value of the point they did get, is summed up by the fact their odds for Premier League top four have barely changed (1/6 from 1/8).

Newcastle United still seen in a powerful position and Man U in a very similar position, very marginally shorter odds than NUFC after the win over Wolves.

The combination of that Old Trafford victory and Newcastle’s point at Elland Road, means that Liverpool have gone out to 9/4 from 7/4.

I think that for most people, certainly punters and bookies, the thought will be that Liverpool have to win at Leicester tonight to keep any realistic hope they have of finishing in the Champions League places.

If Liverpool lost tonight, then a Newcastle United win on Thursday against Brighton would guarantee Eddie Howe’s side a place in the end of season Premier League top four.

Whilst a draw for the scousers tonight, would make it all but mathematically certain that Newcastle would finish top four if beating Brighton, as they would be six points clear of Liverpool with a GD advantage of at least eight goals, with only two games each remaining (a win for Newcastle on Thursday would mean Brighton couldn’t catch NUFC).

The 12 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

