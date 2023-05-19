News

Premier League top four race – Friday morning update as punters and bookies react to Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting… interesting.

A massive match on Thursday night, seeing Eddie Howe’s side take apart Brighton 4-1 for a very well deserved win.

Only nine days now until the very final day of the season.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Friday 19 May 2023:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available (Friday 15 May) from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season, following Newcastle 4 Brighton 1:

Finish Premier League top four:

1/16 Newcastle United

1/5 Man U

5/2 Liverpool

500/1 Brighton

Any result at this late stage of the season has serious impact on the chances of Premier League top four.

Newcastle United making it impossible for Brighton to catch them.

Whilst one more NUFC win would ensure finishing above Liverpool.

Indeed, if Klopp’s side lose on Saturday to Villa, then Liverpool wouldn’t be able to catch Newcastle, whilst a draw would almost certainly do the job for NUFC as well.

As for Man U, Newcastle United now three points ahead of them and a massive goal difference advantage.

We are so close now, just a case of getting across that finishing line to ensure Champions League football.

Although having now got into this position, I think ending the season in third is what Newcastle United need to do, the final league placing they deserve.

The 10 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

(Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

