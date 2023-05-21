Opinion

Premier League top four race – Dramatic Sunday morning update as punters and bookies react to results

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting… very interesting.

Whilst Arsenal have helped hand a peerless Man City (11 Premier League wins in a row) the title, there have been a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

These recent matches have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now only a week of the season remaining.

The Premier League results in recent days, have gone a long way towards influencing the battle for Premier League top four:

Monday 15 May

Leicester 0 Liverpool 3

Thursday 18 May

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Saturday 20 May

Tottenham 1 Brentford 3

Bournemouth 0 Man U 1

Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1

Wolves 1 Everton 1

Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

The newly updated Premier League table on Sunday 21 May 2023:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available (Sunday 21 May) from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each back on the morning of Monday 15 May):

Finish Premier League top four:

1/250 Newcastle United (1/6)

1/100 Man U (1/7)

25/1 Liverpool (9/4)

N/A Brighton (33/1)

These latest results mean that Brighton have been taken out of the equation, as now they can’t mathematically end up in the Premier League top four.

It was almost the same for Liverpool, with Newcastle United having hammered Brighton on Thursday and Man U completing a comfortable 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

However, that late equaliser for Liverpool against Aston Villa at Anfield has thrown them a very faint lifeline, the scousers now with odds of 25/1 if they are to pull off a very dramatic late entry into the Premier League top four.

Newcastle United now a very prohibitive 1/250 when it comes to finishing Premier League top four. Which if you aren’t too familiar with odds, means you have to put on £250 to get £251 back, if NUFC get a Champions League spot. A profit of £1 after risking £250!

Eddie Howe’s side will complete that job if avoiding defeat at home to Leicester on Monday night.

Whilst for Man U, they are 1/100 now to finish top four (put £100 on to get £101 back if they do it) and will complete their job if avoiding defeat at home to Chelsea on Thursday night.

The broadcasters will of course be praying for defeats for both Uniteds in midweek, as it would then go to the final matches next Sunday (28 May), which all kick off at 4.30pm. Newcastle away at Chelsea, Liverpool at Southampton, Man U home to Fulham.

The five Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

