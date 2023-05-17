News

Premier League top four – Probability model results of 11 final Newcastle, Liverpool, Man U, Brighton matches

Interesting overview of the final 11 PL fixtures of the season that will decide the final Premier League top four placings.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for each of these eleven remaining fixtures that involve Newcastle United, Brighton, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 11 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four, showing the probability of each of the three outcomes happening in each of the eleven matches (these are the predicted outcomes as things currently stand but of course each result will then change the likelihood of other remaining games to then follow:

Newcastle 52% Brighton 26% Draw 22% (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth 17% Man U 62% Draw 20% (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool 64% Aston Villa 15% Draw 21% (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton 73% Southampton 11% Draw 17% (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle 66% Leicester 15% Draw 19% (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton 25% Man City 53% Draw 21% (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U 52% Chelsea 24% Draw 24% (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa 37% Brighton 38% Draw 25% (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea 35% Newcastle 40% Draw 26% (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U 56% Fulham 21% Draw 23% (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton 16% Liverpool 65% Draw 19% (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

