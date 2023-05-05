Opinion

Premier League top four game changer? Manchester United very late agony as Brighton finally get justice

I had an article published on The Mag yesterday (Thursday) ahead of the Brighton v Manchester United match.

My view on it was that there were a maximum of 20 Premier League fixtures remaining that would decide Newcastle United’s final fate this season.

With that Manchester United visit to Brighton the first of those 20 matches.

These 20 PL fixtures featuring the four teams (in my opinion) who could potentially fill third and fourth place at the end of the season – Newcastle United, Liverpool, Brighton and Manchester United.

Personally, I thought that last night was a match Brighton had to win, if they were to still have any chance of top four.

Even a draw would have left them still 11 points adrift of Man U and 12 behind Newcastle United, with only six games left then for Brighton. The Seagulls really needed to drag down Man U at the same time as pulling themselves up. With a victory Brighton would be eight points behind Man U and ten adrift of Newcastle United but with a game in hand on both AND still to play NUFC at St James’ Park.

As for Man U, a defeat would leave them only four points clear of Liverpool, though ten Hag’s side with a game in hand.

However, psychologically that would sure to play on their minds, a defeat for Manchester United would mean only four victories in their last nine PL matches and definitely counting the cost of the two points dropped at Tottenham eight days ago after leading 2-0.

As a Newcastle United fan, I said I would definitely choose a Brighton win (Manchester United defeat!), with a draw a close second preference. Newcastle United would then be massive favourites to finish third and more importantly, put Man U most definitely into the position of looking the most vulnerable to Liverpool and/or Brighton.

Well, watching the game last night, Brighton absolutely battered Manchester United, creating chance after chance and the visitors clinging on for a point.

Erik ten Hag’s side had succeeded, the referee just about to blow his whistle and Manchester United somehow escaping with that valuable point and Brighton no longer at the races.

A cross is played into the Manchester United penalty area and clearer, here it goes, the referee going to blow his whistle and end the game.

However, what’s this. A VAR review… YES!, replays showing that Luke Shaw had clearly handled the ball.

After Brighton had lost their FA Cup semi-final on penalties, after absolutely having deserved to win in open play, what pressure on this penalty taker.

By the time everything settled down, it was nine minutes into added time, Mac Allister stepping up and striking the most wonderful penalty into the top left corner, impossible to save.

This was hilarious as the camera panned to Erik ten Hag, his players and indeed, the Manchester United fans.

As for Brighton, like Newcastle United they have been the victims of some horrendous refereeing / VAR disgraces, even more so probably than NUFC.

They absolutely deserved this, as manager Roberto de Zerbi himself made clear after the final whistle:

“In both games, I think we played better than [Man] United. The last result was unfair.

“I think there is a god of football.

“We deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties but today we won with a penalty.

“We played a fantastic game, we dominated the game. My players deserved to win.

“We are to play another six games, six very tough games. Monday we play the first tough game against Everton and we have to win. If we don’t win against them, we will lose these three points.”

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Friday morning:

Newcastle United now massive favourites not just to finish top four but also now, to finish third.

This game on Sunday was already massive but maybe even more so now, a win over Arsenal would be a massive step towards getting over that finishing line to ensure Champions League football.

The dream scenario of course is that ahead of that game at St James’ Park, Liverpool’s luck and help from match officials finally runs out and they fail to win against Brentford, then an NUFC win over the Gunners, then Sunday night watching Manchester United against a West Ham side still needing points to be safe from relegation. Another defeat for ten Hag’s side and it will be panic stations for sure (it would mean only four Manchester United wins in their last 10 Premier League matches).

The remaining 19 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes top four:

Liverpool v Brentford (Saturday 6 May – 5.30pm)

Newcastle v Arsenal (Sunday 7 May – 4.30pm)

West Ham v Man U (Sunday 7 May – 7pm)

Brighton v Everton (Monday 8 May – 5.30pm)

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday 13 May – 12.30pm)

Man U v Wolves (Saturday 13 May – 3pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday 14 May – 4.30pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

