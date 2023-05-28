Opinion

Premier League table never lies – Here’s the proof

The final 2022/23 Premier League table has been decided.

Ten final fixtures played out on Sunday afternoon.

All games kicking off at 4.30pm and so we have this final Premier League table.

The Premier League table Sunday (28 May) night:

It doesn’t lie, does it?

Not after 38 rounds of fixtures.

Newcastle United for sure have been one of the top four teams in the Premier League this season.

As the final Premier League table shows, four points clear of Liverpool in fifth.

Nine points clear of Brighton in sixth.

Whilst 27 points ahead of today’s opponents Chelsea.

It hasn’t been luck, it hasn’t been because everybody else has been rubbish.

Newcastle United are playing Champions League football next season because Eddie Howe and his players have been bloody brilliant!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 41,152 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

