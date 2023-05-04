News

Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United stars nominated for April 2023 award

Two Newcastle United stars has been nominated for the April 2023 Premier League player of the month award.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson nominated.

An outstanding month for the Newcastle United strikers, so go HERE to vote for one of them and help ensure Alexander Isak (***My choice / vote!) or Callum Wilson wins this award.

Official Premier League announcement – 4 May 2023:

Eight players have been shortlisted for the April EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, and you can help to decide the winner.

You, the fans, can vote for your favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12:00 BST on Monday 8 May.

The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

EA SPORTS Player shortlist

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

P4 W4 D0 L0 G3 A4

The Belgian scored or assisted seven goals in only four matches, helping Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table in April.

Eberechi Eze (CRY)

P6 W4 D1 L1 G4 A0

Eze has been reinvigorated by the return of Roy Hodgson as manager, scoring four goals to help Crystal Palace move away from the relegation zone.

Erling Haaland (MCI)

P4 W4 D0 L0 G6 A2

Another record-breaking month for Haaland, whose six April goals included his 34th in the Premier League this season, matching Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s all-time single-season record.

Alexander Isak (NEW)

P7 W6 D0 L1 G4 A1

The Swede produced five goal involvements in as many starts. His April highlight was an incredible dribble and skill to help set up a goal for Jacob Murphy at Everton.

Diogo Jota (LIV)

P7 W4 D2 L1 G5 A2

Jota enjoyed a fantastic return to form, scoring a brace in two matches and netting an unforgettable stoppage-time winner as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Solanke (BOU)

P7 W5 D0 L2 G3 A3

Solanke has fired AFC Bournemouth to within touching distance of Premier League safety, scoring or assisting six goals as the Cherries lost only two of seven matches.

Ollie Watkins (AVL)

P7 W5 D1 L1 G5 A1

The striker’s fine form continued in April, netting five goals for an Aston Villa side who have entered the race for European qualification.

Callum Wilson (NEW)

P7 W6 D0 L1 G8 A1

Despite starting only two matches and playing 309 minutes in April, Wilson scored a Premier League-high eight goals in the month. That total also broke Newcastle United’s club record for most goals by a player in a single month.

