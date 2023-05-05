News

Premier League official announcement – Confirms how coronation will be marked at St James’ Park

It is Newcastle v Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday.

This match taking place a day after the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

An official Premier League announcement (see below) on Friday has revealed how the event will be ‘celebrated’ at St James’ Park and other Premier League stadiums this weekend: ‘Ahead of kick-offs fans around the world and in stadiums will see players and match officials line up around the centre circle for the playing of the national anthem, with imagery of the official coronation emblem (pictured top) displayed on the big screen and public announcements.’

Premier League official announcement – 5 May 2023:

‘On the morning of Saturday 6 May, the coronation services of the King and the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Premier League clubs will be celebrating this historic occasion before their matches on the weekend of 6-8 May.

Ahead of kick-offs fans around the world and in stadiums will see players and match officials line up around the centre circle for the playing of the national anthem, with imagery of the official coronation emblem (pictured top) displayed on the big screen and public announcements.

Clubs will also be marking the special occasion in their matchday programmes and on their digital channels.

Mental health campaign

The weekend’s matches, as well as those of the following weekend, will also be dedicated to the Premier League’s “Inside Matters” mental health campaign.

This comes ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (15-21 May), the theme for which is anxiety.​ The Inside Matters campaign will feature the League reaffirming its commitment to supporting the mental health of players, fans and those in communities.

There will be further showcasing of the positive work that the Premier League and our clubs do as part of the central mental health campaign.’

