Premier League manager of the season : Eddie Howe nominated – Vote now

The nominations for Premier League manager of the season have been announced.

Six have been shortlisted, including the Newcastle United boss.

Official Premier League manager of the season announcement on nominations:

‘Six of the Premier League’s best managers of 2022/23 have been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Season award, and you can help to decide who wins.

You, the fans, have until 12:00 BST on Monday 22 May to choose your favourite from Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Marco Silva.

The votes from the public will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced on Tuesday 30 May.

Barclays Manager shortlist

Mikel Arteta (ARS)

P36 W25 D6 L5 GF83 GA42 GD+41

What a season for Arteta’s Arsenal, who have recovered from missing out on the top four last term to challenge for a first PL title since 2003/04. One more win will equal their club record for most in a top-flight campaign, while they have already qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Roberto De Zerbi (BHA)

P28 W13 D6 L9 GF55 GA40 GD+15

Having taken charge in October, the Italian has stamped his mark on Brighton & Hove Albion, playing some brilliant football and challenging for a top-six finish, beating Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool along the way.

Unai Emery (AVL)

P23 W14 D3 L6 GF37 GA24 GD+13

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fantastic return to the PL, taking charge of an Aston Villa side who were in the bottom five but are now flying high in eighth and seeking to quality for European competition next season.

Pep Guardiola (MCI)

P35 W27 D4 L4 GF92 GA31 GD+61

Guardiola is in the running to become only the second manager in PL history, after Sir Alex Ferguson, to win as many as four Barclays Manager of the Season awards. His Manchester City side are on track for an historic treble.

Eddie Howe (NEW)

P35 W18 D12 L5 GF63 GA31 GD+32

Having helped Newcastle United away from the relegation zone to finish 11th last season, Howe has taken his team to the lofty heights of third, putting them on course for their best PL finish since 2002/03 and losing only five times all season.

Marco Silva (FUL)

P36 W15 D6 L15 GF52 GA49 GD+3

Having been promoted for 2022/23, Silva’s Fulham have racked up 51 points and are on target for a top-half finish, which is all the more impressive given their top scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic, has missed over a third of the campaign.

