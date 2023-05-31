News

Premier League goal of the season : Two Newcastle United strikes nominated – Vote now

The candidates for Premier League goal of the season have been announced.

Nine goals in total in the official PL site announcement.

With two of the Premier League goal of the season contenders coming from Newcastle United players.

Vote HERE for either ASM’s goal at Wolves, or Almiron’s first goal down at Fulham.

Premier League goal of the season official announcement – 31 May 2023:

Nine of the very best strikes in 2022/23 have been nominated for the Budweiser Goal of the Season award.

Fans can choose from the eight Goal of the Month winners plus the standout strike from May until 18:00 BST on Friday 2 June.

The public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, which will be announced later this week.

2022/23 Budweiser Goal shortlist

Allan Saint-Maximin (WOL 1-1 NEW) 28 Aug 2022

Ivan Toney (BRE 5-2 LEE) 3 Sep 2022*

Miguel Almiron (FUL 1-4 NEW) 1 Oct 2022**

Demarai Gray (MCI 1-1 EVE) 31 Dec 2022

Michael Olise (CRY 1-1 MUN) 18 Jan 2023

Willian (FUL 2-0 NFO) 11 Feb 2023

Jonny (WOL 2-4 LEE) 18 Mar 2023

Matheus Nunes (WOL 1-0 CHE) 8 Apr 2023

Julio Enciso (BHA 1-1 MCI) 24 May 2023

*Toney’s third goal of the match

**Almiron’s first goal of the match

(To vote go HERE)

