Premier League form table updated – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans on Saturday pre Chelsea

On Saturday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having drawn 0-0 against Leicester to seal top four on Monday.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team with now only tomorrow’s game at Chelsea left to go.

Here is the Premier League form table on Saturday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Then the same for Chelsea and their last six PL matches:

Man U 4 Chelsea 1

Man City 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea 2 Forest 2

Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1

Chelsea 0 Brentford 2

As you can see, Newcastle United now fifth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with eleven points from three wins, two draws and one defeat. Thirteen goals scored and seven conceded.

Whilst Chelsea are fourth bottom in the form table, with four points. One win, one draw and four defeats, seven goals scored and thirteen conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Saturday 27 May 2023:

As you can see, Newcastle United now one place higher in the full Premier League table, than they are in the Premier League form table.

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table things get even more interesting / illuminating…

In their past eleven Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 23 points.

Whilst only six points for Chelsea in their most recent eleven PL games (the last eight of the eleven played under Frank Lampard – six defeats, one draw and one win).

