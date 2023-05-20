Opinion

Premier League form table updated – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans on Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having won 4-1 against Brighton with an excellent performance.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team with two games of the season remaining.

Here is the Premier League form table on Saturday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Then the same for Leicester and their last six PL matches:

Leicester 0 Liverpool 3

Fulham 5 Leicester 3

Leicester 2 Everton 2

Leeds 1 Leicester 1

Leicester 2 Wolves 1

Man City 3 Leicester 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with thirteen points from four wins, one draw and one defeat. Nineteen goals scored and eight conceded.

Whilst Leicester are sixteenth in the form table, with five points. One win, two draws and three defeats, nine goals scored and fifteen conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Saturday 20 May 2023:

As you can see, Newcastle United now in the same place in the full Premier League table that they are in the Premier League form table.

When it comes to the slightly longer Premier League form table things get even more interesting / illuminating…

In their past twelve Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 28 points.

Whilst only six points for Leicester in their most recent twelve PL games.

