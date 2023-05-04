News

Premier League form table updated – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans ahead of Arsenal

On Thursday, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks ahead of playing Arsenal.

Newcastle United having bounced after trailing at half-time, beating Southampton 3-1 in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team making it eight wins from their last nine matches and now sitting pretty with just five games left to go.

Here is the Premier League form table on Thursday, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Arsenal with very latest one listed first:

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1

Man City 4 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

West Ham 2 Arsenal 2

Liverpool 2 Arsenal 2

Arsenal 4 Leeds 1

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with sixteen points from five wins and one defeat. Twenty goals scored and seven conceded, plus four of those six matches away from home.

That laughable penalty decision Liverpool got against Fulham last night, meant they knocked NUFC down from second to third in this Premier League form table.

As for Arsenal, they are down to tenth when it comes to the Premier League form table, their nine points coming from two wins, three draws and one defeat.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Thursday 4 May 2023:

As you can see, it is third plays second when it comes to current places in the full PL table.

When it comes to the slightly longer Premier League form table things are just as interesting…

Newcastle United with 24 points from their last nine Premier League matches.

Arsenal with 18 points from their most recent nine PL games.

Stretching this further to the last 15 PL matches for each.

Newcastle United have taken 30 points from a possible 45, whilst Arsenal in their last fifteen have accumulated 28.

Newcastle United able to go into Sunday’s game with plenty confidence, whether that is the form of the last month, form of the last two months, or even form of the last four months.

