News

Premier League form table updated -and well worth a look for Newcastle United fans after Southampton

On Tuesday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having bounced after trailing at half-time, beating Southampton 3-1 in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team making it eight wins from their last nine matches and now sitting pretty with just five games left to go.

Here is the Premier League form table on Tuesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

As you can see, Newcastle United now second in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with fifteen points from five wins and one defeat. Twenty goals scored and seven conceded, plus four of those six matches away from home.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Tuesday 2 May 2023:

As you can see, both Newcastle United only one place lower in the full Premier League table, as they are in the Premier League form table.

When it comes to the slightly longer Premier League form table things get even more interesting…

In their past nine Premier League matches, this is how many points from a possible 27, the top eight in the table have picked up:

25 Man City

24 Newcastle United

20 Aston Villa

18 Arsenal

17 Man U

17 Brighton

17 Liverpool

9 Tottenham

Two clubs currently well ahead of the rest when it comes to how they are currently closing out their season.

Man City looking near certainties now to win the title on the back of it, whilst Newcastle United looking similarly nailed on to now finish in the Champions League places. Only a drastic fall off in form could prevent either thing happening.

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

