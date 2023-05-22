News

Premier League form table updated and stunning final third stats

On Monday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United with that dominant 4-1 win over Brighton in their last match.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team making it nine wins from their last twelve matches and now sitting pretty with just two games left to go.

Here is the Premier League form table on Monday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with thirteen points from four wins, one draw and one defeat. Twenty goals scored and seven conceded, plus four of those six matches away from home.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Monday 22 May 2023:

As you can see, both Newcastle United the same position in the full Premier League table as they are in the Premier League form table.

When it comes to the slightly longer Premier League form table, things get even more interesting…

In their past twelve Premier League matches, this is how many points from a possible 36, those in the top half of the table have picked up:

36 Man City

28 Newcastle United

24 Aston Villa

24 Liverpool

22 Brighton

21 Arsenal

20 Man U

18 Brentford

13 Fulham

12 Tottenham

Two clubs well ahead of the rest when it comes to how they are closing out their season.

Man City winning the title with a perfect run of 12 games and 12 wins.

Whilst Newcastle United clear next best in the final third of the season and only needing one more point to ensure top four as a minimum.

