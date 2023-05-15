Opinion

Premier League form table updated and a must see for Newcastle United fans after Leeds

On Monday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having exited Elland Road with a point, following an action packed game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team with three games of the season remaining.

Here is the Premier League form table on Monday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now fourth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with ten points from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Fifteen goals scored and ten conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Monday 15 May 2023:

As you can see, Newcastle United one place higher in the full Premier League table than they are in the Premier League form table.

When it comes to the slightly longer Premier League form table things get even more interesting…

In their past eleven Premier League matches, this is how many points from a possible 33, the top eight in the table have picked up:

33 Man City

25 Newcastle United

23 Aston Villa

23 Liverpool

21 Arsenal

20 Brighton

17 Man U

12 Tottenham

This final third of the season has seen the class shine through, Man City with a perfect 33 points out of a possible 33, that is why they are winning the title.

What is this though?

According to some, Newcastle United crumbling and falling away in the top four run-in… yet somehow, somehow, only the champions-elect having better last third of the season form than Eddie Howe’s side.

I find it quite incredible how some people choose to react, based on one or two not at their best but not poor performances, where luck and decisions have gone against Newcastle United as well.

This above tells the real story, based on a proper run of games and results, where luck and decisions more even themselves out.

Only Man City have been better than Newcastle United in this final third of the season and I think we are set to see that reaffirmed in this final trio of matches, two of which are at St James’ Park, where NUFC have lost only three Premier League matches since before Christmas 2021.

All to play for still when it comes to finishing Premier League top four and Newcastle United remain in pole position.

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

