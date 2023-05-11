Opinion

Premier League form table updated – A MUST see for Newcastle United fans ahead of Leeds

On Thursday, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks ahead of playing Leeds.

Newcastle United having lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team now looking to bounce back at Elland Road.

Here is the Premier League form table on Thursday, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Leeds with very latest one listed first:

Man City 2 Leeds 1

Bournemouth 4 Leeds 1

Leeds 1 Leicester 1

Fulham 2 Leeds 1

Leeds 1 Liverpool 6

Leeds 1 Palace 5

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with twelve points from four wins and two defeats. Fifteen goals scored and nine conceded.

As for Leeds, they are rock bottom when it comes to the Premier League form table, their one point coming from no wins, one draws and five defeats, six goals scored and twenty conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Thursday 11 May 2023:

As you can see, Newcastle’s third place in the Premier League form table, is exactly the same as in the full PL table.

Whilst Leeds are second bottom in the current full PL table, only one place better than the form table.

I think for Newcastle United fans, it is well worth looking overall at this Premier League form table.

Obviously not taking anything for granted BUT…three of Newcastle’s remaining four matches are against clubs who are in the bottom four of this Premier League form table.

If you take the last six results from Leicester, Chelsea and Leeds, you get a combined record off:

Played 18 Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 12

Whilst Brighton are also in the bottom half of this Premier League form table, their three defeats in the last six games coming against Forest, Spurs and Everton.

Newcastle United simply have to hold their nerve and keep their own recent form going, that will prove more than good enough to ensure top four.

