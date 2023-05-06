Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United now very near that tipping point?

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Newcastle United now really at the tipping point?

Eddie Howe and his players facing Arsenal on Sunday at 4.30pm.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday morning ahead of Newcastle v Arsenal and the other weekend Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

My Conclusions

It is difficult not to be getting VERY excited about the potential now.

Whilst I absolutely acknowledge how well Brighton have done this season, I simply can’t see them getting more than twelve points from their final six matches.

The Seagulls still have to play Arsenal, Villa and Newcastle United away from home, plus Man City at the Amex (as well as Everton at home and Southampton at home). After winning only six of their last twelve Premier League matches, I just don’t see them now winning five or six of this final half dozen, especially with such a tough schedule.

If getting 12 points from their final six games, Brighton would end the season on 67 points.

If Newcastle United win on Sunday against Arsenal, they move on to 68 points with four games still left to play. As I say, I don’t see Brighton reaching 68 points or more AND when it comes to goal difference, Eddie Howe’s side are currently 12 goals better off than the south coast side.

Just for a moment taking it that Newcastle do win against Arsenal, then Liverpool failing to win against Brentford on Saturday afternoon would take NUFC to that Champions League tipping point. Their luck and assistance from referees / VAR officials must surely end sometime and Brentford are now back to form, drawing with in-form Villa, winning at Chelsea and beating Forest, in their last three games.

If Liverpool say only drew today, even if winning their last three games they could only reach 69 points at the most, so if Newcastle United were on 68 points after Sunday’s match…very definitely on the brink then of confirming top four. Eddie Howe’s side also with a ten goals advantage over Liverpool when it comes to GD.

Not getting carried away (just yet!) but if Newcastle win on Sunday and Man U fail to win at West Ham, which I think there is a very good chance of happening, then that would see NUFC clear by at least four points in third with only four matches left to play.

It is really so close now and Newcastle United making it nine wins in ten games and one or two other results going our way as well, then happy days!

