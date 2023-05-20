Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United now at tipping point?

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Newcastle United now really at the tipping point?

Eddie Howe and his players facing Leicester City at 8pm.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday morning ahead of Leicester v Newcastle and the other weekend Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

My Conclusions

It is difficult not to be getting VERY excited about the potential now.

In an ideal world, Liverpool lose at home to Aston Villa this afternoon, which would be job done and Newcastle United mathematically certain of top four.

A draw would put the scousers three points behind NUFC with only one game for Liverpool to play, plus Newcastle would have a seven goals advantage on GD. So then a point or better for Eddie Howe’s side on Monday night would get us over that tipping point.

Man U have a tricky visit to Bournemouth this afternoon, they are currently three points behind NUFC, with a game in hand but a far worse goal difference.

It is really so close now and Newcastle United with that victory over Brighton having been a massive leap forward towards hopefully top four and indeed, fingers crossed, ending the season in third.

