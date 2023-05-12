News

Premier League expert explains choice of 3 Newcastle United players in his Fantasy Football eleven

Interesting new independent analysis on these three Newcastle United players.

The official Premier League site looking at the Newcastle players’ stats in recent times.

Their expert’s analysis giving the reasons for selecting these three Newcastle United players in the best Premier League eleven, when it comes to Fantasy Football and these next two rounds of fixtures, NUFC up against Leeds and Brighton.

This PL analysis gives us some valuable extra insight and stats.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

Official Premier League site analysis ahead of this next week’s worth of PL action:

‘A Double Gameweek 36 against Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion can help Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) return to top form in Fantasy Premier League.

The Newcastle United right-back has frustrated his 65 per cent ownership with a run of seven blanks.

Yet he has created 15 chances in the last four Gameweeks, at least six more than any team-mate.

Trippier is among six players with two matches in a side that lines up in a 3-4-3 formation. He is named as vice-captain, with team-mate Callum Wilson (£7.1m) handed the armband.

David De Gea (MUN) £5.0m

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) £7.6m

Kieran Trippier (NEW) £6.1m

Trippier produced 15 points in his meetings with Leeds and Brighton earlier this season.

Pervis Estupinan (BHA) £4.9m

Mohamed Salah (LIV) £13.1m

Riyad Mahrez (MCI) £7.3m

Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) £5.6m

Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) £5.5m

Erling Haaland (MCI) £12.4m

Callum Wilson (NEW) £7.1m

The Newcastle forward has scored five goals in his last four matches to deliver a team-high 32 points. Although he started just two of those encounters, Wilson averaged 59 minutes per appearance, just behind the 66 minutes of fellow forward Alexander Isak (£7.0m).

Alexander Isak (NEW) £7.0m

The Swede has two goals, an assist and 23 points in his previous four outings. He travels to a Leeds side who have conceded 12 goals in their previous three matches at Elland Road, while his midweek opponents Brighton have produced just two of their 11 clean sheets this season on the road.’

