Premier League clubs sustainability league table – Newcastle United in 15th place

A new league table of Premier League clubs has been published.

However, this isn’t regarding results on the pitch.

Instead, this particular league table is to rank Premier League clubs on how green they are in 2023.

This is where Newcastle United rank currently against the other 19 Premier League clubs…

Newcastle United not in the ‘green’ relegation zone but not too far off it.

NUFC are one of many (all?) Premier League clubs who have been criticised for the team flying very short flights, rather than going by coach.

Sport Positive collect all the data from Premier League clubs and earlier today we detailed how their latest report had revealed Newcastle United are set to introduce digital ticketing for the 2023/24 season.

BBC Sport report – 11 May 2023:

‘Premier League clubs have come under fire for the use of domestic flights this season, with some 30-minute flights between fixtures criticised for their impact on the environment.

But clubs are also judged on what else they are doing to improve their climate credentials, with an annual table measuring everything from use of plastic to plant-based food.

For the fourth consecutive season, United Nations-backed Sport Positive has ranked all 20 Premier League clubs based on their environmental efforts.

Here are the key findings:

For the second year running, Tottenham and Liverpool have come joint top.

Spurs are the only club putting on classroom education sessions on environmental sustainability for both their men’s and women’s first team squads.

All teams lost points for taking domestic flights – a new scoring element this season.

Four clubs report all their emissions publicly – Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester City and Wolves.

Seven clubs have net-zero targets, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton.

Forest Green – who came top of the EFL sustainability table – would have scored 26 in the Premier League rankings, with no domestic flights taken.

The maximum score that can be achieved is 27.

Club ownership and sponsorship is an area that has not yet been added to the scoring matrix, but Sport Positive CEO Claire Poole said “organisations a football club aligns itself with” are “part of the bigger picture when it comes to sustainability”.’

