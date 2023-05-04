Opinion

Premier League achievements for Newcastle United – As they try to dilute them, what’s the reality?

Newcastle United are going great guns in the Premier League.

Only 24 days now until this 2022/23 season draws to a close.

Eddie Howe and his players with five games remaining.

This is how the Premier League table is looking on Thursday 4 May:

As we all know, people are continually lining up to try and knock what has been achieved at Newcastle United since Mike Ashley belatedly left St James’ Park.

All kinds of spin used, however, one strand in particular has left me particularly frustrated.

This is the idea that supposedly if Newcastle United end up third or fourth in the Premier League, it will be more down to the failings of others, rather than the positives that have driven NUFC to where they are so far this season.

They claim Newcastle United have got lucky because the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are all said to have underperformed, allowing NUFC to prosper.

Well surely by the same token Newcastle United have been UNLUCKY as well, to this season have a much improved Arsenal (already with nine points more than last season with four games still left to play) and similarly Man U (already five points more than last season and with five games still to go).

Whilst if Man City win their final five matches, they will also finish with a higher points total than last season.

Add in the fact that clubs such as Brighton, Villa, Brentford and Fulham have also played so well, performed much better than last season, then I think in many ways you could argue this season has been at least as competitive as usual, if not even tougher. Maybe we are finally seeing some levelling up in this country…

What also makes me laugh, is that when our enemies try to undermine the Premier League achievements of Eddie Howe and his squad this season, they conveniently forget that in the entire second half of last (2021/22) season, NUFC also had the third best form in the Premier League.

Facing up to this main accusation of this season supposedly having been gifted to Newcastle United if they finish top four I think the reality is that there is only one real way to compare season to season.

The number of points any club gets and then compare that to past seasons…

Number of points each season that the club finishing fourth in the Premier League accumulated:

70 Tottenham 2009/10

68 Arsenal 2010/11

69 Tottenham 2011/12

73 Arsenal 2012/13

79 Arsenal 2013/14

70 Man U 2014/15

66 Man City 2015/16

76 Liverpool 2016/17

75 Liverpool 2017/18

71 Tottenham 2018/19

66 Chelsea 2019/20

67 Chelsea 2020/21

71 Tottenham 2021/22

As things stand, Newcastle United have 65 points from 33 games, an average number of points per game that if continued in the final five matches, would see NUFC finish on 74 points.

Only three times these last 13 Premier League seasons has the club finishing in fourth managed to get 74 points or more.

Indeed, if Newcastle United won only two of their remaining matches and lost the other three, that would give them 71 points and only in five of the most recent thirteen seasons has the fourth placed club managed more points than that.

It’s funny that for example when Liverpool have been arguably overachieving in recent years, nobody has said that it is only because Man U have been pretty rubbish, or due to Arsenal struggling after Arsene Wenger was forced out by their fans.

I think that sometimes league positions can lie a little bit but for sure, points totals tell you the reality, the truth.

One more point and Newcastle United will have more points than since 2002/03 and in Eddie Howe and his squad’s sights, they would then be aiming to surpass the 69 points Sir Bobby managed in 2002/03 and then the 71 points in 2001/02.

Five wins in these final five games are needed though for Eddie Howe’s side to reach 80 points, which would surpass the 78 points Kevin Keegan led NUFC to in 1995/96.

Plus, it is absolute fact that all of the ‘big six’ have spent far more money putting their squads together than Newcastle United, the likes of Everton and Villa also spending more money than NUFC over the course of the last four or so years.

