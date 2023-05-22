Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Leicester – These two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Leicester.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to make it ten Premier League wins in thirteen games.

More importantly, getting the point or three that guarantees Champions League football (and cash!) next season.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Leicester to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Isak, Wilson

Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie won’t be available for the rest of this season. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

Joe Willock now looks sure to miss these final two games as well, whilst it appears Sean Longstaff won’t be involved either tonight, along with Jacob Murphy.

A lot went into Thursday night’s win over Brighton and only Willock was subbed early because injured, Eddie Howe making his other four subs in the fourth and fifth added minutes right at the end.

Various doubts have been raised in the media about a number of players since Thursday, such as Trippier and Joelinton potentially carrying knocks.

However, I think fair to say that this is a game where Eddie Howe will generally look to put his best players on the pitch, to ensure this final crossing of the Champions League line.

Nick Pope will make it 37 starts in 37 Premier League games this season and unless injury prevents him, the usual back four.

Trippier, Burn, Schar and Botman in front of Pope, the Big Lad from Blyth buzzing after his goal against Brighton and dreaming of scoring his second of the season against Leicester.

In midfield, obviously Bruno and Joelinton set to start unless injury prevents.

In Willock’s absence, Elliot Anderson seemingly nailed on to get a rare chance.

As the season has progressed, whenever getting on the pitch he has never looked out of place. So no worries there if / when the 20 year old starts.

Almiron was a class act on Thursday and that run and pass for Wilson’s killer third was sumptous.

Two remaining places to fill in this Newcastle team v Leicester.

Only four days in between games and Callum Wilson played the full 90+ minutes on Thursday, excellent as he scored and then made the fourth.

I think he is one player that Eddie Howe will use differently this time, on the bench and then appearing at some point. Hopefully to rubber stamp a comfortable win rather then needed to rescue the situation. A no-brainer for me to use him in this way for tonight.

With Isak to go through the middle (in my opinion), it leaves somebody needed to be on the opposite side to Almiron.

ASM has been sparingly used but a fully fit Saint-Maximin could be ideal tonight to really get at such a poor Leicester defence.

Whatever combination Eddie Howe puts out at the top end, the visitors will be thinking there are in for a long night at the back.

Needless to say, a goal or two early for the black and whites will be perfect and little doubt that the NUFC Head Coach will be going for that from the first whistle.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Anderson, ASM, Almiron, Isak

So two changes in my predicted team, with ASM and Anderson to come in for Willock and Wilson.

