Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Leeds – These two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Leeds.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to make it nine Premier League wins in eleven games.

Arsenal playing well last weekend and Newcastle United not taking their chances.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Leeds to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Isak, Wilson

Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and now Matt Ritchie as well, won’t be available for the rest of this season. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe also making clear that Sean Longstaff won’t be involved. He is still hoping the Geordie midfielder plays some part this season but Longstaff had another date with a specialist on Friday to have yet another opinion on the foot injury.

Nick Pope had an excellent game last week and kept Newcastle United in it, during a first half period where they became very open and Arsenal hit them on the break. Pope with no chance on the two goals, Odegaard’s shot going straight between Botman’s legs and then Schar with the own goal.

Kieran Trippier was one of Newcastle’s best players on Sunday and Dan Burn was decent again when up against the threat of Saka.

Botman and Schar maybe didn’t have their best games of the season against Arsenal but they will be playing again today.

The fact is, this Newcastle United defensive unit has shown itself to be the best this season in the division, they have still conceded the very least number of goals, two less than Man City, 10 fewer than Arsenal and 12 less than Man U.

Newcastle were up against the second best team in the country and having to chase the game, ended up second best in midfield overall. Which at times left those central defenders more exposed than normal, Arsenal with the attacking players who thrive on space.

Every chance / hope today that Newcastle United will though be dominant in that midfield area at Elland Road.

Once again, Bruno and Joelinton will be expected to play a big part in that, Joe Willock as well with his pace and stamina, getting about the pitch, integral to that high press and also getting in the box.

This leaves three places in the team.

The big question for many will be, whether Eddie Howe sticks with playing both strikers?

I don’t think playing Isak and Wilson together was a failure last week BUT it does then take away that big ace up the sleeve for Howe, of being able to bring one of them (usually Wilson) off the bench, to give an added / different threat if needed during a match.

I think today Alexander Isak heads back into the middle of the pitch and Callum Wilson drops to the bench.

As for the other two places in the team, my money is on ASM and Almiron playing.

Eddie Howe was keen to point out on Friday that both players are now fully fit and I think that whilst he has done nothing wrong, Jacob Murphy will give way, to allow the Paraguayan to come back in.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Leeds:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, ASM, Willock, Almiron, Isak

So two changes in my predicted team, with ASM and Almiron to come in for Wilson and Murphy.

