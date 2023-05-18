Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brighton – This one change

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brighton.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to make it nine Premier League wins in twelve games.

More importantly, taking a massive step towards finishing in the top four and ensuring Champions League football (and cash!) next season.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brighton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Leeds:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Isak, Wilson

Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie won’t be available for the rest of this season. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

On Wednesday morning, Eddie Howe also making clear that Sean Longstaff won’t be involved. He is still hoping the Geordie midfielder plays some part this season but Longstaff not available for this one.

The NUFC Head Coach saying Jacob Murphy was his only other concern, a groin issue having helped ensure he dropped to the bench against Leeds.

One massive thing stood out for me when Eddie Howe was speaking on Wednesday morning ahead of this game.

Eddie Howe asked about the challenge of these final three games of the season that will decide whether Newcastle United finish top four:

“One of the things I have always used in pressured situations for the players, is to keep things very simple, clear and to not overcomplicate things.

“I think that’s really important in this moment.

“That you don’t radically try something because I think that can be a big mistake.

“It’s to be very calm and stick to my belief and confidence in the squad.”

So, if we didn’t need to be told, there will be no massive sudden changes tonight, no new tactic / plan or shock team selections.

Whilst Newcastle United haven’t kept a clean sheet since 2 April and the 2-0 victory over Man U, I would be amazed if Eddie Howe changed anything at the back.

Conceding more goals in recent months has been I think at least in large part to the fact that Newcastle United have increasingly played a more attacking expansive game, meaning it is almost inevitable you will give a few more chances at the other end. There has also been individual error at play. Newcastle have conceded 14 goals in the last 10 PL matches but have scored 28 at the other end.

Having said that, a clean sheet would be massive tonight.

Eddie Howe will be definitely relying on Nick Pope and Trippier, Burn, Schar and Botman in front of him, to be the main men in keeping Brighton out.

Whilst along with others in the team, Bruno and Botman may not have been at their very best these last couple of matches, they will also start tonight, as will Joe Willock. He has become integral to the team as well this season and I thought he was one of our best players at Leeds.

Almiron came in and did ok at Leeds, I think he will also stay in for sure, Anthony Gordon remaining on the bench, with those doubts over Murphy ensuring he will also be amongst the subs at best.

Now the big question.

Will Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both play?

My money is on Wilson dropping to the bench and more than anything, so Eddie Howe has that option of changing things up front and giving Brighton something different to cope with mid-match.

Callum Wilson might not like taking a place on the bench but little doubt that he has proved a great sub these last couple of months, scoring for fun.

I have noticed a lot of talk amongst Brighton fans and journalists about a combination of injuries, a small squad, so many games to play in a short space of time, having to rely on the same players, all combining to create serious pressures now and worries about fatigue and picking up potentially more injuries. Roberto De Zerbi also talked of this on Wednesday.

I think Newcastle United have to get at them from the first whistle, get the crowd up, get the pressure on, get them having to put in hard yards early on.

For me, I am pretty sure Eddie Howe will call on Allan Saint-Maximin to come in and run and run at this Brighton side, with Isak through the middle and Almiron pressuring from the right. There is then the chance to bring on Wilson against some very likely tiring legs and minds.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak

So one change in my predicted team, with ASM to come in for Wilson.

