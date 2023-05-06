Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal – These two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Arsenal.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to make it nine Premier League wins in ten games.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves, Forest, Man U, West Ham and Brentford, followed by that setback at Aston Villa, before bouncing back in commanding fashion against Tottenham, Everton and Southampton.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Arsenal to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Murphy, Willock, Isak

Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth won’t be available for the rest of this season. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe indicated that no other Newcastle United players were definitely ruled out. However, ASM had returned to training on Thursday and the Head Coach was hoping Sean Longstaff would be returning to training yesterday, Howe saying he would be monitoring how that pair got on ahead of Sunday.

Nick Pope had no chance with the Southampton goal and did well overall, set to make it 34 starts in 34 PL matches this season.

Another ever present is the superb Kieran Trippier, his cool head and ability in defence and getting forward, helping to ensure Newcastle bounced back in that second half last Sunday.

Botman and Schar continue to impress in the best defence in the Premier League, whilst Arsenal’s form and results have dipped recently, they have continued to score goals. Only Man City have scored more than the 81 Arsenal have managed, so our defensive partnership in the middle will need to be on their games.

Matt Targett got a rare start at Everton but the usual back four was reinstated against Southampton and Dan Burn will play tomorrow. The big lad from Blyth recovered from a nervy start at The Emirates to arguably play better against Saka than anybody else has done this season, as he helped NUFC to a very impressive clean sheet. The first and only time this season, so far, that Arsenal have failed to score at home in a Premier League match.

Bruno was annoyed with himself when losing possession in midfield in the lead up to that Southampton goal.

However, he and Joelinton both playing a big part in the second half successful fightback. Eddie Howe will be looking for both of them to put in big performances on Sunday to win the key midfield battle.

It has been some journey for Joe Willock since swapping clubs, Eddie Howe now having transformed the midfielder into a quality all round midfielder. Only a matter of time surely before Gareth Southgate bows to the inevitable.

Willock in great form, his energy, goal threat and overall contribution making him a sure starter.

Alexander Isak is another. Had no decent service in the first half but showed his quality and versatility when moved wide and destroying Southampton after the break.

The question was asked yet again of Eddie Howe on Friday and he admitted the temptation is ever growing to start Isak AND Wilson together. However, that won’t be against Arsenal. This run of eight wins in nine has been largely built on starting with Isak getting the job done and/or occasionally rely on changing things around and introducing Wilson at half-time or later to produce a different threat and get the job done. I can’t see any way that Eddie Howe changes that plan of attack at such a crucial stage of the season in what looks the toughest of Newcastle’s remaining matches.

So what about the other two places in the team?

Anthony Gordon had been Newcastle’s biggest threat in that disappointing first half but with the manager wanting to move Alexander Isak out left and play Wilson through the middle, it was the former Everton winger who was subbed.

Jacob Murphy played on the right against Southampton and whilst not hitting the heights of some recent matches, did ok.

However, I think both wide players will be named on the bench this weekend.

ASM returned to training on Thursday but after missing almost five weeks of group training and first team matches with a hamstring issue, I think a place amongst the subs at best, if deemed ok to be in the matchday squad.

On the other hand, Sean Longstaff has started 23 of the last 25 Premier League matches and only nine days ago started against Everton. So if he has managed to return to training Friday and Saturday, with no significant pain via his badly bruised foot issue, then I see him definitely starting against Arsenal. With Willock and/or Joelinton playing wide left.

It is great that Eddie Howe has so many positive options now, especially in attacking positions. So when it comes to who plays in front of Kieran Trippier, I wouldn’t be worried if the all new and improved Jacob Murphy gets the nod. However, I think for this massive game it will be Miguel Almiron to come back in. After returning from injury, the form of the team and especially Murphy, has seen him start just one of the last four games and come on as a sub in the other three. Miggy replaced Murphy in the 69th minute last Sunday when the score was 1-1, the Paraguayan playing a full part in helping to ensure that comeback win was completed, I think he will have convinced Eddie Howe to start against Arsenal.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron, Willock, Isak

So two changes in my predicted team, with Longstaff and Almiron, to come in for Gordon and Murphy.

